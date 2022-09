The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has picked a new wife. The lady identified as Olori Mariam Anako is from Ebira, Kogi state.

Their marriage plans started in March this year, however, they had their traditional wedding in the palace on Monday, September 6.

Mariam is said to be a top executive in an Oil and Gas company.

See more photos of Olori Mariam below…