PDP crisis: A day of reckoning is coming

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor maintained that nobody can silence him from speaking against such injustice and the demand for the right thing to be done.

Governor Wike spoke at the inauguration of Emohua campus of Rivers State University, and the flag-off of staff quarters, performed by Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State on Wednesday.

The Rivers State governor said such persons will definitely account for every wrong thing that they have done when the day of reckoning comes.