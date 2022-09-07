Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Ogun forest, rescue victims

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims at a forest on the Imeko- Iwoye Ketu Road in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers were said to be eight members of a gang terrorising the Imeko and Iwoye areas of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abimbola, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, said officials at Imeko Divisional Headquarters, made the arrest after receiving a distress call.

“The suspects, Aliu Abubakar 29 yrs, Umaru Tukur 24 years and Yau Isah 25 years, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Imeko divisional headquarters that, kidnappers numbering about 8, armed with dangerous weapons blocked Termac/Iwoye road and shooting sporadically,” he said.

“Upon the receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Imeko division, mobilized his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun corps, So…