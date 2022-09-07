Raunchy video shows NYPD officer grinding with scantily-clad woman at West Indian Day Parade

A raunchy video shows a cop grinding with a scantily clad dancer at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn.

 

The NYPD officer was at the parade on Monday, September 5, when the dancer mounted him and he began grinding against her.

 

Soon, the officer wraps his arm around the woman’s back as she thrusts her body into his crotch.

 

The crowd cheered as the pair continued dancing.

 

A police rep confirmed the footage was from Monday’s parade and added that the NYPD isn’t planning to punish the cop in the video.

 

Watch the video below.

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

