Ryan Giggs will face retrial for coercive control charges and for ‘headbutting’ girlfriend Kate Greville

48-year-old former Wales manager Ryan Giggs will go on trial next year for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Asides being accused of controlling and having a coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville, 36, he is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville’s younger sister Emma on the same night he reportedly assaulted Ms Greville in November 2020. The alleged assaults took place at the couple’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

This is coming after jurors at Manchester Crown Court were unable to reach a verdict after a four-week trial which finished last month.

At a mention hearing this morning, which Giggs did not attend but was represented by a barrister, the CPS confirmed it wanted a retrial.

Prosecutor Peter Wright QC said: