Three killed as rival cult groups clash in Benue

At least three people were reportedly killed in bloody supremacy fight between rival cult gangs in Gboko town, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Several people were reportedly injured during the clash which started on Saturday till Sunday, September 4, 2020.

The situation was later brought under control due to the collaboration of security agencies within the town.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said 30 suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash.

“I can not confirm if there is casualty or not but the information I gathered now is that 30 suspects were arrested in connection with the crisis in Gboko and the suspects are on their way to Makurdi,” Anene said.

The clash was said to have been caused by a misunderstanding between the rival groups which led to the killing of one of the members of the rival groups.

“Actually, no one can tell the cause of the fight between the rival…