Woman sentenced to hanging suffers heart attack after watching 16 others get executed before her

A woman who was sentenced to hanging has reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while watching 16 men get executed before her.

The Iranian woman, Zahra Esmaili and her two children were reportedly subjected to cruelty at the hands of her abusive husband and eventually snapped, shooting the rumoured senior Ministry of Intelligence official dead on July 16, 2017.

Her kids who claimed to have been asleep in their rooms at the time, were arrested as her co-conspirators, with her daughter sentenced to five years and her son cleared and released.

Zahra’s death was confirmed by Iranian rights organisations in February last year. Days later, her lawyer Omid Moradi claimed Zahra had suffered a heart attack in the moments leading up to her hanging, a human rights group told The Mirror.

Moradi said she died “after witnessing 16 men being executed before her”.

As if her death wasn’t enough, the cruel guards hung her corpse, with her husband’s mother kicking the…