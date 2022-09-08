Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House together for the first time since leaving office as their official portraits are unveiled (photos/video)

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits.

Their visit on Wednesday, September 7, is their first time back in the White House as a couple since leaving office more than five years.

“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” President Biden welcomed the couple to applause from hundreds of former Obama aides who packed the East Room.

Obama lavished praise on the painting of his wife in a strapless dress, which he said depicted “everything I love about Michelle: Her grace, her intelligence and the fact that she’s fine.”

On her part, Michelle delivered a passionate speech. She says the Obama portraits – a biracial kid with an unusual name, and the daughter of a water pump operator and stay-at-home mom – serve as a reminder there’s a place for everyone in America.

Watch the video below.