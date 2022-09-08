Do you want me to accept that the candidate and the chairman should come from the same place? Wike reacts to PDP BoT chair’s resignation

Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the resignation of Walid Jibrin as chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoT).

Speaking on Thursday September 8, at the inauguration of a campus of the Rivers State University in Ahoada east LGA of the state, Wike said he never asked for resignation of Jibrin.

He further stated that it is against the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the national chairman and presidential candidate to come from the same region.

Wike said;