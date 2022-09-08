Do you want me to accept that the candidate and the chairman should come from the same place? Wike reacts to PDP BoT chair’s resignation

Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the resignation of Walid Jibrin as chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoT).
Speaking on Thursday September 8, at the inauguration of a campus of the Rivers State University in Ahoada east LGA of the state, Wike said he never asked for resignation of Jibrin.
He further stated that it is against the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the national chairman and presidential candidate to come from the same region.
Wike said;
“They said Jibrin should resign. Who is talking about that? Do you want me to accept that the candidate and the chairman should come from the same place? I asked them to tell me the truth and they said no,” the governor said.
“I don’t like people when you are talking they will say ‘interest of Nigerians’. Who defines the interest of Nigerians, you?
“You that refused to obey the constitution of their party, are you speaking in the interest of…
Source: Linda Ikeji