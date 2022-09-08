Graham Potter agrees terms to become the next Chelsea coach

Graham Potter has verbally agreed on terms of his contract to become Chelsea’s new manager.

Chelsea made Potter their No 1 target after sacking Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday September 8, and swiftly received permission from Brighton to speak to him. A substantial compensation payment understood to be about £16m will need to be paid.

Potter is now going over a few final details of the contract this morning and is expected to be in the Chelsea dugout, along with his Brighton staff, for the Blues’ match against Fulham on Saturday.

The Seagulls boss was due to speak to the media on Thursday ahead of his current side’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth and is expected to address his exit from the club.

Potter quickly emerged as Chelsea’s No 1 target and he was locked in advanced talks with the Blues on Wednesday night, thrashing out an agreement.

