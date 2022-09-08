Regional system of government can’t help Nigeria anymore – Yakasai

First Republic politician and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said that regional system of government can’t help Nigeria anymore.

In his speech at the annual lecture of The Niche with the theme, ‘2023 elections and the future of Nigeria’s democracy’, held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos State on Thursday September 8, the elder statesman said the challenges facing the country can’t be corrected by reverting to the regional system of government.

Yakasai said;

“I believe the country’s precarious situation cannot be corrected by the regional system of government. Regional system of government can’t help Nigeria at this point.”

The First Republic Politician however said Nigeria should adopt the French presidential system of government over the American presidential system of government as it is cost effective and suitable.

He said;