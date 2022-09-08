Sanwo-Olu names new Physical Planning Commissioner

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has named Tayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Bamgbose-Martins replaces Idris Salako who resigned on Monday, September 5, after a seven-storey building collpased in Oniru.

The Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, announced Bamgbose-Martins’ appointment in a statement released Wednesday, September 7.

Bamgbose-Martins has been the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations since 2019.

He is a member of the Lagos State Project Finance and Process Compliance Audit Committee.