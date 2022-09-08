Second suspect in Canada stabbing spree that killed 10 people ”commits suicide” while in custody

The second suspect wanted in the stabbing spree on an indigenous reservation in Canada has died in an apparent suicide shortly after his arrest following a massive four-day manhunt.

Myles Sanderson, 30, died of self-inflicted injuries soon after being taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, officials said.

Sanderson surrendered to police and was taken away alive in an ambulance after a highway pursuit in which police rammed his vehicle, a stolen pickup truck, off the road, according to an official familiar with the case.

The official said the fugitive’s fatal injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on whether the injuries were inflicted while police moved in on his disabled vehicle to take him into custody, or after the arrest. The time of death is also not clear.

After his brother, an accomplice, was found dead on Monday, Sanderson had been the only remaining suspect…