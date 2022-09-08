Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis

A Nigerian Twitter user has shared the current reality of living in United Kingdom. 

 

@JajaPhD revealed that those planning to leave Nigeria for UK this 4th quarter are ”diving straight into a cost of living crisis.”

 

He also revealed that those who are living in the UK and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. 

 

The Twitter user wrote; 

 

Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis. Those who have lived here and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. May God provide for us all.

My current salary pcm is around £1550 after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 excluding savings. I hope this helps.



Source: Linda Ikeji

