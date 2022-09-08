A Nigerian Twitter user has shared the current reality of living in United Kingdom.
@JajaPhD revealed that those planning to leave Nigeria for UK this 4th quarter are ”diving straight into a cost of living crisis.”
He also revealed that those who are living in the UK and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot.
The Twitter user wrote;
Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis. Those who have lived here and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. May God provide for us all.
My current salary pcm is around £1550 after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 excluding savings. I hope this helps.
Source: Linda Ikeji