Army equipment and large amounts in different currencies were found in Mamu’s house and office

The Department of State Services (DSS) has gone public with its discovery after carrying out a raid on the residence and office of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald.

LIB reported earlier that Mamu, an aide to popular Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, who has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022, was arrested at Kano international airport, after he returned from Egypt, where he was earlier detained by the authorities on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, in a statement released on Thursday September 8, said incriminating materials were found during a search on Mamu’s house and office.

The statement read;