Born again Christians should show off on social media. Let the world know that all good things come from God

Actress Uche Elendu has called on born again Christians to show off their wealth on social media.

In a post shared on her Instastories, Uche said enough of the narrative that Christians are poor and they shouldn’t live flamboyant lives.

Elendu stated that some young people think wealth comes from the devil and through ritual killings, however, Christians need to correct that narrative by showing off as well so everyone can see that “all good things come from God.”

See her post below…