Ivorian defender Serge Aurier becomes Notttingham Forest’s 22nd signing of summer

Serge Aurier has joined Nottingham Forest to become their 22nd signing of the summer.

The Ivorian right-back will join Steve Cooper’s side and provide competition with Welsh defender Neco Williams, who was also brought in this summer from fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

Aurier had been without a club since leaving Villarreal in July, where he spent 10 months as a free agent.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Forest announced: ‘Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval.’

Aurier played 110 games for Spurs in a four-year stay at the club, having arrived in 2017 from PSG, and scored eight goals and assisted 17 times.