



A Nigerian man has called out the police for allegedly damaging his car after he told them he had no money to give them. The man who took to social media to show the damage done to his car, said this occurred on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Watch the video below…… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Man calls out the police for allegedly damaging his car after he told them he had no money to give them (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji