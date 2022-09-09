Nigeria has the highest monkeypox death toll in Africa

The World Health Organization has said that Nigeria has the highest death toll and confirmed cases of monkeypox in Africa.

This was disclosed by WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, during a virtual press briefing tagged, ‘Road to defeating Meningitis by 2030’, on Thursday September 8.

Moeti said Nigeria recorded half of the fatalities linked to the disease, with others reported in Ghana and in the Central African Republic.

She said;