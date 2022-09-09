Russian President Vladimir Putin extends his condolences to Britain over the Queen’s death

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has also extended his condolences to the people of Britain following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

While the relations between Russia and Britain have been affected by the invasion of Ukraine, Putin still reached out to King Charles III in a telegram.

‘The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty,’ the Russian tyrant wrote.

‘For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

‘I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.’

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96, on Thursday.



Her eldest son,…