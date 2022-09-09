She has been all over the place ever since she got married. Advice her to slow down on the social media show off

A Nigerian man has asked gospel artiste, Chioma Jesus to advise her protege, Mercy Chinwo, to ”slow down” on how she flaunts her marriage and the gifts her husband gives her on social media.
In a post shared on Facebook, the man with the name Obieze CIDP, said Mercy has been “almost all over the place” ever since she got married. He said Mercy is now infusing her husband’s name, Blessed, in her ministration and that she might soon start giving her husband ‘glory’ instead of God Almighty.
”Dear Chioma Jesus, you’re Mercy Chinwo’s spiritual mother. I want you to advice her to slow down on the social media show off for now. I know she’s still new in the marriage lifestyle so the thing will be shacking her like pamy. She has been almost all over the place ever since she got married I understand that feeling too although I’m still single.
So as a veteran and well experienced woman in the marriage and music lifestyle, Instigate her to slow…
Source: Linda Ikeji