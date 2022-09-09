The military accoutrements found in the home of Mamu Tukur belongs to his nephew who is an officer of the Nigerian Navy- Family of arrested Kaduna-Abuja train victim negotiator says

The family of the embattled bandits negotiator, Tukur Mamu, who was arrested by operatives of the Department of Security Services (DSS) last Friday has said that the military accoutrements men of the security agents found in his home belong to his nephew who is an officer of the Nigerian Navy.

The DSS on Thursday, September 8, confirmed it raided Mamu’s Kaduna home and office, and recovered military accoutrements, different currencies and denominations and other “incriminating materials.”

The family in a statement released said the DSS operatives broke into his wives rooms and unlawfully carried out the search. The statement in part reads