Trevor Sinclair taken off air by talkSPORT after his tweet about the Queen

TalkSPORT has announced Trevor Sinclair has been taken off air while it investigates his controversial tweet about the Queen following her death.

Trevor had tweeted following the Queen’s death: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn!!”

His tweet led to backlash and he was taken off air by talkSPORT.

The popular radio station posted a statement on Twitter, which read: “Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet. While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet.”

The tweet by Trevor and his account have since been deleted.

Trevor’s talkSPORT colleague Simon Jordan responded to the post as the tweet went viral. He wrote: “Trev, I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet. The country has lost a very…