We abduct and send children to Abuja orphanage home to attract funds from NGOs

Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have arrested two suspected child traffickers who escaped being lynched by irate mob in Tundun Wada, Jos North local Government Area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Jos on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, said acting on a tip-off that two suspected child traffickers were about to be lynched, a patrol team led by a Divisional Police Officer (DPO)moved to the scene and rescued the suspects.

On interrogation, the suspects identified Dickson and Gatuso, confessed that sometime in the month of July 2022, they were contracted by one Jennifer to abduct and send children to an orphanage home in Abuja for the purpose of attracting funds from Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs).

He narrated that the suspects further disclosed that they succeeded in sending two boys and a girl to the orphanage and had received the sum of three hundred naira (N300,000) for their role, adding that efforts are on to…