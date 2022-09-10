2023: I wish that APC wins. And if God says no, the next person I wish that should win is Peter Obi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said that only God can decide the fate of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other candidates in the 2023 elections.

Governor Umahi said that the Obidient Movement, which is the political group working for the election victory of Mr. Obi is anchored on fairness and equity.

The governor stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after he had a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the presidential villa Abuja.

When asked if the Southeast is ready for the presidency, Governor Umahi, who contested the presidential ticket of the APC said;