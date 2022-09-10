Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the takeover of the Gombe State Airport by the federal government.
This was announced by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Friday September 9, while briefing State House reporters after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Yahaya said the takeover would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.
He said;
“The most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the federal government, which Mr. President has approved.
“Already, the Nigerian Air Force is building an Air Force base in the airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since the airports are under the exclusive lease of the constitution.
“It means there will be more resources and there will be proper management. And we shall see to the fact that it is expanded, so that economic activity will be…
Source: Linda Ikeji