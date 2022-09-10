Couple, two others killed as gunmen ambush traders in Kogi

Four persons were killed by suspected bandits while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack occurred at about 9 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Ofeapo along Idrisu -Bagana Road.

The victims said to be traders were travelling in a Keke Napep when gunmen opened fire on them at a close range, killing four on the spot, while the two survivors were taken to a nearby medical facility.

According to reports, members of the community had to take cover to avoid the bullets of the bandits who were about 10 in number.

The bandits were fully armed as they targeted their victims returning to their various places after they had concluded business in the market.

Those who were killed including a couple, a woman and another male, were natives of Bagana but had to relocate to Abejukolo in the wake of the senseless killings in the communities.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP William Ayah, who…