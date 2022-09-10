EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

Seven suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin on Friday September 9, 2022.

The suspects who were arrested at their hideouts, following actionable intelligence about their alleged involvement in internet- related fraud, have been identified as Akele Aisosa, Idemudia Lawson Osarodion, Daniel Chidube Emeka, Ekoh Godswill, Junior Osagie, Idemudia Destiny Eghosa and Osaigbovo Lawrence.

Items recovered at the point of arrest include: three Mercedes Benz GLK 350; one Lexus RX 350; one Mercedes Benz C400 AMG and different brands of phone.