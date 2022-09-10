Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi is celebrating his wife Margaret Obi who turned a year older today.

The former Anambra state governor took to his Twitter page on Friday night, September 9, to wish his wife and mother of his two children, a happy birthday while showering her with some praise.

“To my dearest wife and perfect mother to our beloved children, words alone cannot express how far I have come by your support, love and affection. Each moment shared with you renews my strength, brightens my ideas and sharpens my vision.” Obi wrote on Twitter.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I remain eternally grateful to God for the gift of you in my life. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in productivity and progress. May God continue to protect and bless you as we journey each day together.