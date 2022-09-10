King Charles expresses his ‘love for Harry and Meghan’ as he makes first address to the nation a day after the Queen’s passing (video)

King Charles III addressed Great Britain today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The newly-appointed King even took the time to “express his love for Harry and Meghan” as he made his inaugural speech since taking to the throne,.

In a pre-recorded speech shown on every major TV channel, King Charles said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.”

Charles then spoke of the Queen’s famous promise made at 25 to dedicate her life to the service of her country.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew today,” he said.

He continued: “My life will, of course, change.”

He then expressed his sorrow at having less time to dedicate to the charitable causes he has committed his time to prior to ascending the throne.

He also took the time to acknowledge Prince William and Kate Middleton…