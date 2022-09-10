King Charles III publicly proclaimed as UK’s new monarch

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed as the United Kingdom’s new monarch, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, 73, was formally named king during a ceremony at St. James Palace. He automatically became king last Thursday upon the death of his 96-year-old mother, who sat on the throne for 70 years. Elizabeth II died Thursday September 9, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

A second proclamation declaring King Charles III as monarch of the United Kingdom was read at the Royal Exchange in London. The proclamation was read by Tim Duke, an officer of arms.

The wording of the proclamation was the same that was read an hour earlier by David Vines White from the balcony of St. James Castle.

The reading was followed by a shout of “God Save the King,” and the first verse of the British national anthem.

King Charles III was publicly announced as the United Kingdom’s new monarch by the Garter King of Arms, David Vines…