King Charles ‘told Prince Harry not to bring Meghan to Balmoral to see dying Queen’

King Charles reportedly ‘told’ Prince Harry not to bring wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle as he and other senior royals rushed to the bedside of the dying Queen.

It was gathered that a mild drama involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex played out as the Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday September 9.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry was at Frogmore Cottage when he received a call from his father asking him not to bring Meghan.

‘Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,’ a source told the newspaper.

‘It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.

‘Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.’

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Harry was not initially summoned when senior royals made their way up to Balmoral, like his brother Prince William was, due to constitutional…