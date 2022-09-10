Nigerian man suffering from Monkey Pox narrates how he was misdiagnosed by multiple doctors as he opens up about the ailment (video)

A Nigerian man diagnosed with Monkeypox disease has shared his experience.

In a video shared on social media, the man who resides in Aba, Abia state recounted how he was misdiagnosed by some doctors until he went to the Federal Medical Center in Aba where a doctor made the right diagnosis of Monkeypox disease.

Nigeria now has the highest number of Mokeypox deaths in Africa.

Some facts about MonekyPox disease;