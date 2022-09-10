Our result portal was attacked from Asia during Ekiti and Osun guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that its result viewing (IReV) portal was attacked by hackers from Asia during Ekiti and Osun governorship election.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this in his keynote address at a stakeholders’ conference on election result management in Abuja on Friday September 9.
Yakubu who stated that INEC recorded several failed attempts to hack the cyber security system of the result viewing portal, also revealed they are working to address other challenges which are administrative in nature.
He said;
“Another technical concern for us is the repeated attempts to break through our cyber security system for the portal.
“Our engineers reported several cyberattacks on the portal during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, some of them from as far as Asia. I am glad to note that all of them failed.
“However, while we are confident in the security solutions that we have deployed for IReV…
Source: Linda Ikeji