Our result portal was attacked from Asia during Ekiti and Osun guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that its result viewing (IReV) portal was attacked by hackers from Asia during Ekiti and Osun governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this in his keynote address at a stakeholders’ conference on election result management in Abuja on Friday September 9.

Yakubu who stated that INEC recorded several failed attempts to hack the cyber security system of the result viewing portal, also revealed they are working to address other challenges which are administrative in nature.

He said;