Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine has retaken 1,000 square kilometres from Russia in a week

Ukraine’s president, Volodimir Zelensky says his country’s military has retaken more than 1,000 sq km (385 sq miles) of territory in its south and east from Russia in the last week.

After undergoing war games and training with US forces in Germany, Ukraine buoyed by more modern HIMARS weapons supplied by the US and its allies, launched a counter-offensive on 1 September.

More than 20 villages in the Kharkiv region have been recaptured, while areas in Kherson have been “liberated” according to Zelensky.

Since the offensive began, Russia has denied reports that Ukraine was making gains on the battlefield and released a video this week showing military trucks speeding along a highway calling them ‘reinforcements.

Russia’s military said it was sending reinforcements to the region by road and by air, using giant Mi-26 transport helicopters, each capable of carrying 80 soldiers but on Friday, September 9, Russia’s top occupation official in Kharkiv region conceded Ukrainian forces…