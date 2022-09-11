Buhari doesn’t love Nigeria the way I do

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari does not love the country the way he does.

Gumi said this while reacting to the recent arrest of Tukur Mamu by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

According to Daily Trust, while preaching at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Gumi said the government ought to apologise for allegedly intimidating Mamu.

Gumi said many Nigerians have called for his arrest too because he helped in negotiating with bandits but he personally took up the process of ‘calming down’ bandits so that peace may reign, because he loves Nigeria even more than the president.