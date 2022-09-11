Governor Zulum approves N10m, house and scholarship for family of CJTF commander killed by Boko Haram in Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N10m and a house to the bereaved family of Babagana Mallam Tela, Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Tela, also called “Kadau” for his gallantry, was the CJTF Commander in Bama, one of the liberated communities in Borno, before he was killed by Boko Haram in June, 2022.

The ‘Civilian JTF’ is a prominent volunteer group of combat ready youths, famous for using their local understanding of Borno’s terrain to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

A statement on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Maiduguri by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Strategy, Isa Gusau, said Zulum, who visited the bereaved family in Bama also approved scholarship for the deceased’s children.

“The governor directed the release of N10 million for the upkeep of the family over a period of time. He directed them to open an account with…