A traditional ruler in Imo state, Eze Jewel Ndenkwo has been abducted by gunmen in Owerri metropolis.

The traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Autonomous community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped in front of one of his companies in Owerri, the state capital, around 7pm on Friday September 9.

Daily Trust reported that the monarch was abducted in front of his office at Tetlow in Owerri. The abductors are yet to establish contact with his family.