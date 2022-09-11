I was a single-married woman





Ese Walter, the young lady who in 2013 alleged that she had an affair with COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has recounted how she was told that exposing the clergyman was going to destroy her and how she ran into marriage thinking it will save her from the “destruction.’

The mum of three in a post shared on her Facebook page this evening, stated that many people including her mother, were against her calling out the man of God. According to Ese, her mother called her a ”seductress’ who was out to ‘bring the man of God down.’

Ese said she remembers the shame, guilt, and uncertainty that covered her like a blanket when she came public with the alleged affair with the popular clergyman.

Ese then got married to media personality, Benny Ark, in 2014. She said marriage became a problem as she couldn’t bring herself to integrate her husband into her family because she saw him as a stranger. She said she was a ”single-married woman.” Sadly their marriage packed up in 2018.

”Marriage…





Source: Linda Ikeji