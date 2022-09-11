Kris Jenner made us reshoot s3x tape so she looks her best

Singer, Ray J went on a social media rampage against Kris Jenner and her reality tv star daughter Kim Kardashian with claims that Kris made the two reshoot their sex tape while also showing the receipts of contracts and DMs shared between him and Kim.

Ray J’s social media revelation comes after Kris, 66, took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night (September 8),

During the interview, Kris denied helping to release Kim and Ray J’s infamous 2007 sex tape.

Angered by Kris’ revelation, Ray took to Instagram early Sunday morning, September 11, to alert his fans that he would be providing receipts to prove that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were the masterminds behind their sex tape.

In a wide ranging revelation made on IG live and also posted on his Instagram page, Ray J revealed that Kris Jenner allegedly made him and Kim Kardashian reshoot their sex tape “to give her daughter a better look.”

The 41-year-old accused Jenner and…