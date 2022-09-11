Man returning from bar is killed by a security personnel in front of his house in Osun State

A man returning from a bar after hanging out with friends was killed by a security guard as he arrived home.

Badmus Mohammed, 40, aka Lasgidi, was reportedly shot dead by a night guard named Rasaq Moshood at Ibuowo Estate, Okinni, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday, September 10.

Badmus’ Landlord, Kazeem Jimoh told Daily Post that he was at a bar with the deceased till midnight on Friday, September 9, before he was called on the phone about his death.

According to Kazeem, his tenant was killed at the front of the house, while his door was left open.

He said: “I and Kazeem were at a bar till past 12 when I left him.

“I didn’t sleep at home but I got a call around 1 a.m. that Lasgidi was killed by a guard. When I got home, I saw his door open, while his corpse was outside.”

The Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident.

She noted that three night guards have been arrested with their dane guns.

She said: “One…