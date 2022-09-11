Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral arrangements released

The Royal Family of England has released the funeral arrangements for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Buckingham Palace, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen’s body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath of flowers on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, in northeast Scotland.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken on a 180-mile (290-kilometre) trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25. She died at her home in Scotland aged 96, on Thursday, September…