Aviation workers issue 14-day ultimatum as they begin protest against anti-labour clauses

A coalition of aviation workers’ unions have threatened to proceed with industrial action in the next 14 days if their demands are not met.

The workers will hold rallies today, September 12, at airports nationwide to protest anti-labour clauses in new aviation bills currently awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The unions threatened that if their requests for withdrawal of the bills are not granted, they will proceed with industrial action in the next 14 days.

The coalition is made up of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

The union called the bill a subtle attempt to restrain the powers of unions and obliterate unionism in the aviation…