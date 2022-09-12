Chelsea unveils Graham Potter as new manager (photos)

New Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has vowed to build ‘relationships, respect and trust’ within the squad as he was officially unveiled today.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss made the pledge as he signed his 5 year deal with Chelsea and posed for his official unveiling photographs on Monday, September 12.

Potter posed for pictures with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali as he gave his first interview to the club’s official social media channels.



‘It’s the start of a really exciting period. A new ownership I was really impressed by, firstly as people and then the vision of the club,’ Potter said.

‘The history of the club speaks for itself but it’s about trying to create that again in our own way.’

He continued: ‘It’s an amazing history, fantastic tradition, a historic football club. I mean, growing up with the fantastic teams of Chelsea, of the modern era.

‘You only have to walk around the place here and you see the pictures, you see the trophies, you…