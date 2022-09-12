‘I will be running with him proudly’

US Vice President, Kamala Harris has reaffirmed her support for President Joe Biden’s re-election bid even as a growing number of their fellow Democrats cast doubt on Biden’s 2024 ambitions.

During a wide-ranging interview on NBC News’ Meet The Press on Sunday, September 11, Harris also tried to avoid weighing in directly on the Justice Department’s bombshell investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

However, she did say that ‘people are going to demand justice’ in a broad sense, calling upon her past as a US prosecutor, and added that they would ‘rightly’ be doing so.

Ever since the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in August, concerns have been raised about how it looks for a Democrat president’s government to investigate a political rival – should the ex-president formally declare his 2024 candidacy.

Asked whether Biden has any plans to file for re-election after the November midterm elections, Harris replied, ‘Listen, the president…