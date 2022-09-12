Police arrest four members of syndicate that specialize in stealing vehicle parts in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four members of a syndicate that specialized in vandalizing and stealing parts from vehicles in Surulere area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, September 12, said the suspects were apprentices of auto mechanics in the neighbourhood.

“Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have arrested four members of a syndicate that specialize in vandalizing and selling vehicle parts,” the statement read.

“The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, after a report was received that three Mercedes Benz SUVs brought in for repairs at a mechanic workshop was vandalized and their brain boxes and oil pumps stolen,”

“The suspects, Sodiq Odugbade ‘m’ aged 20, Aliyu Yusufa ‘m’ aged 20, Ayinla Aliaminu ‘m’ aged 21 and Ayomide Ogunshiyi ‘m’ aged 18, who were mechanic apprentices in the neighborhood, have given useful…