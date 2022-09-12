Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover arms and ammunition in Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued three kidnapped victims, recovered arms, ammunition and operational vehicles in two different locations.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, September 11, 2022, said two of the victims are wives of one Alhaji Haruna of Kwanan Dangora, Kano State.

The PPRO said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba’s directives on rigorous visible patrols and domination of public space by police had continued to yield the desired outcome with the rescue of the victims.

“These accomplished feats were against the backdrop of a complaint received on the 4th September, 2022 that one Yusuf Abdullahi Abubakar ‘M’ of Dorayi village in Kano State has been kidnapped on same date at Barde village in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State and the abductors were demanding for the sum of fifty million naira (N50,000,000:00) ransom,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the…