Same-Faith ticket: I’m also worried as a Christian

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, says like millions of Christians in the country, he is also worried about the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress.
The governor spoke on Sunday at the 40th Holy Ghost Convention Dinner of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Agbawo, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
“I discussed with Bishop Francis Wale Oke that presidency must come to the South. Take it or leave it, it is the minimum we can get. It must come to the South. The North cannot produce President for eight years and still want to retain it for another eight years. It is not going to work.
That is why under the Southern Governors’ Forum, where, luckily, God made me the chairman, kept hammering on that. It must come to the South. And when it also got to our party in APC, we fought that it must come to the South.
Luckily, it did not only come to South, it came to the…
