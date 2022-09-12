While The Strike Looms, 400 Students Graduate From Nexfod University

While debates are going on as to when the 2022 ASUU strike would be called off, Nexford university celebrated 400 graduates at the graduation ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday.

In his opening remark, the CEO & Founder of Nexford University, Fadl Al Tarzi stated “In the future, the most successful people will be those who embrace the fact that one’s physical location, gender, and even race should no longer determine whether you can move ahead in your career. He encouraged the graduates to be persistent, to show grit, and to develop their stories because the future is a global grid and once they are on the global grid they will be poised to change Nigeria forever!”

During the ceremony, Ebuka Obi Uchendu who hosted the show was proud to announce that the recorded minimum CPGA in the class of 2021/22 session was 3.5, a remarkable achievement. The University which also has a record of being the fastest growing university in the world, definitely came to…