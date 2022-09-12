Your parents won?t die if you come out- gayrights activist Bisi Alimi asks Nigerian LGBTQI members to come out of the closet 

Gay Rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has asked members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex community in Nigeria to come out of the closet to their parents.
Bisi came out of the closet in 2004 on National TV.
In a tweet shared on his handle this afternoon, Bisi urged others still in the closet to come out.
”Dear Nigerian LGBTQI+ people, your parents won’t die if you come out; it’s a lie that used to keep you in the closet. You have your life to live; enjoy it.”
Source: Linda Ikeji